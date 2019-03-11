|
Freddie Harvey Huebotter, 83, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Freddie was born March 19, 1935, in La Vernia, Texas, in Wilson County to Henry Huebotter and Grace Delemater Huebotter. He was sixth born of seven children, including four brothers and two sisters. He grew up in Three Rivers and resided in Freer, Texas, for more than 40 years and in San Antonio, Texas, the past two years. He married Jenell Roeder in Kenedy, Texas, on May 19, 1964. He was retired as an oilfield mechanic from Arco Oil and Gas Company.
Having grown up during the Great Depression, Freddie had a profound appreciation for hard work and living off the land. He enjoyed farming, ranching, hunting and fishing and prided himself on providing for his family. Although he seldom discussed his strong, personal relationship with God, it constantly showed in how he cared for his family and friends.
Freddie was always ready to help anyone and everyone, and he never met a stranger. He could talk and share stories for hours with someone he just met. He enjoyed a simple life caring for the family he loved so dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Donald, Chester, Lester, and Harold Huebotter; his sister, Angeline Daily; a grandson, Connor Janysek; and a granddaughter, Nicolette Huebotter.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jenell Huebotter of San Antonio, Texas; two daughters, Leann (Jonathan) Darnell and Glenda (Mike) Douglass, both of San Antonio, Texas; two sons, Glen (Marquel) Huebotter of Cibolo and Neal (Renee) Huebotter of Richmond, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Michaela Huebotter, Alexandra Prihoda (Tyler), Clayton Janysek, Justin Janysek, Holden Janysek, Carson Darnell, Mackenzie Darnell, Hannah Huebotter, Ella Huebotter and Jakob Huebotter; two great-grandchildren, Kinsley Prihoda and Ryder Prihoda; a sister, Ella Louise Rathke of Robstown, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Three Rivers.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019. Burial will follow in the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren, and honorary pallbearers will be his great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations to the . Donations can be made online at www.alz.org or using pre-printed envelopes available at the visitation and funeral.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2019