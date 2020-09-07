SAN DIEGO - Gabriel Cantu Sr., 58, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 after a courageous battle against COVID-19. He was born on January 3, 1962 in Benavides, Texas to Margarita B. and Cruz Cantu Sr.



The world has lost a wonderful man, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend. Gabriel Sr. was a man ready to help everyone no matter the person, problem or distance. He'd give his last dollar or the shirt off his back if someone else needed it. He never forgot where he came from and praised his God for his many blessings.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and five younger siblings.



He is survived by his wife, Virginia, of 37 years; his two daughters, Melissa Cantu Trevino of San Diego and Gracie (Izzack) Gonzalez of George West; one son, Gabriel Cantu Jr., of Alice; four grandchildren he was raising, Gabriel Cantu III, Reyli G. Cantu, Eloy G. Cantu, and Thomas D. Cantu. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Alejandra Lea Trevino, Carlos M. Trevino, Marci Y. Gonzalez, Julizza G. Gonzalez, Gabbi L. Gonzalez, and Starla G. Cantu. He is also survived by his brothers, Cruz (Virginia) Cantu Sr. of Benavides, Pete Cantu of Benavides, Arnold Cantu of Hebbronville, and Toribio (Susie) Cantu of San Diego; sisters, Gertrudis (Librado) Canales of Hebbronville, Maria (Rogelio) Dimas of Benavides, Idolina (Johnny) Viera of Benavides, Belinda Cantu of Benavides, and Nelda (LeeRoy) Pena of Alice; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 12 p.m. till 2 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home that same day. Burial to follow at The Cantu Ranch in San Diego, Texas.



Masks are required upon entering our facility and during all services. Services will be livestreamed via our Facebook page at Rosas Funeral Home Inc.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

