Gabriel Charles, age 41, passed away in a Corpus Christi hospital following an short illness.
Gabriel was preceded in death by a niece: KaLani Grey
Survivors include parents: Martin and Noemi Charles of Alice, Texas, brother: Martin Charles Jr. of Alice, Tx., sister: Roxanne Charles (Israel) Molina III of Alice, Tx., 4 nieces: Promise Molina (Mark) Espinoza, Genesis Molina, Heaven Molina, Miranda Eileen Charles and great-nieces: Neeya Espinoza, KaLeya Espinoza.
Visitation will begin on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 from 10AM until 2PM at the Open Door Community Church in Alice, with a funeral to begin at 2PM with Pastor Javier Franco officiating.
Cremation to follow services.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020