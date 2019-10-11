|
Genobeba Rios, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, Oct 9, 2019 in a local hospital following a short illness. She was born to Crescencio and Maria Teresa (Villegas) Garcia on Feb. 3, 1954 in Merced, California. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Genobeba loved spending with her family, especially her grandchildren. She looked forward to attending the many festival events as possible, and she loved to spend time shopping. She enjoyed dressing up and she will be dearly missed by family and friends. She was truly a unique Woman, one of a kind.
Survivors: husband: Guadalupe Rios of Alice; two sons: Geronimo Rios of Alice, and Guadalupe Venancio (Erika) Rios of Alice; two daughters: Gloria Rios (Rene) Hernandez of Alice, and Gracie Rios (Roel) Vela of Alice; three brothers: Joe (Maria) Garcia of Alice, Johnny (Cathy) Garcia of California and Alfonso (Trisha) Garcia of California; two sisters: Rosa Rocha of California and Carmen (Leonard) Granado of California; Grandchildren: Zack, Chris, Leah, Andrea, Katie, Pete, Faith, Mark, Ayden; and four Great-grandchildren: Kayden, Marcus, Haylee, Isaiah.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 from 8AM until 10:30AM in the Roberson Funeral Home Chapel in Alice, Tx.
Graveside Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 11AM in the New Collins Cemetery with Pastor Javier Franco officiating.
Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home of Alice, Tx.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, 2019