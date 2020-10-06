Genoveva Vela Anzaldua passed away on October 1, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born January 3, 1933 in Bishop, Texas to Raymundo Vela Sr. and Josefa Vela. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a faithful active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and worked many years as a cook for the Alice Independent School District.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Amalio Anazldua, Sr.; her parents; brother, Raymundo Vela Jr.; and sister, Lile Vela.
She is survived by her family, sons, Juan Ruben (Sarah Jo) Anzaldlua Sr. and Amalio (Leticia) Anzaldua Jr.; daughter, Priscilla Anzaldua; brothers, Horacio (Susie)Vela and Roel (Maria) Vela; sisters, Rosa (Ramon) Salinas and Oralia Estringel; grandchildren, Ruben (Brenda) Anzaldua Jr; Gabriel (April) Anzaldua, Daniel (Stacey) Anzaldua, Andres (Jenna) Anzaldua, and Alejandro Anzaldua; great-grandchildren, Nicolas Anzaldua, Gabriella Anzaldua, Taylor Anzaldua, and Addison Anzaldua; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive condolences from 8:00 am to 9:30 am on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Trevino Funeral Home, 120 E. Front Street. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home at 9:30 am to St. Joseph Catholic Church for a Rosary to be recited at 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at New Collins Cemetery.
Facial masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced while attending funeral services due to the current pandemic.
Condolences for the family of Genoveva Anzaldua may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.