George E. Fischer, 91, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 after a short illness not related to the Corona virus. He had been in hospice care in Spring, TX, since June 28 at the home of his son Gary Fischer. George was born August 11, 1928, in Taylor, Texas, to William and Elsie (Moellenberg) Fischer, who were both first-generation Texans with parents who had emigrated from Germany.
His family moved from Taylor to Alice in late 1931 when George was three years old. He was the second of six brothers, and they all grew up working the family farm and enjoying the typical outdoorsy life. George and his brothers played harmonica and accordion, filling their home with music. George is remembered particularly for playing "Don't Let the Stars Get in Your Eyes" at family gatherings for decades. As a teenager George participated in youth livestock shows, including the Houston Livestock Show.
He proudly served in the US Army 224th Infantry in Korea from 1950 to 1952 and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant First Class. He returned to Alice where he met and later married Pat Adams on Christmas Day 1953.
George was always known as a hard worker with good construction skills, which he used to support his wife and three children. Every dollar he ever earned was by the sweat of his brow. He lived modestly in the same home on Bruce Street for 65 years. George loved growing vegetables, fishing, hunting, and especially telling jokes, usually repeating the punch line two or three times to keep the laughter going. He and Pat were regulars at the local dances even into their 80s and they were never happier than when out on the dance floor together. We know that they are waltzing together again in heaven and will never be separated again.
George was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elsie Fischer; his wife, Pat Fischer, who passed away in 2014, his son, Darrell Fischer, who passed away earlier this year; his grandson, Duncan Bray; and his brothers, Erich Fischer, Bill Fischer, Alfred Fischer, and Henry Fischer.
He is survived by son, Gary (Anna) Fischer of Spring, Texas and daughter, Denise (Don) Bray of Pilot Point, Texas; as well as eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; his brother, Bennie (LaJuan) Fischer of Alice; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Holmgreen Mortuary 2061 E. Main Alice, TX. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel; interment with Military Honors to follow at Alice Cemetery.
