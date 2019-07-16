|
|
George E. Hernandez, 62, passed away July 15, 2019. He was born in Frio County, Texas to George Hernandez Jr. and Irene Elizondo. George worked in the oilfield for many years in the oil transporting and Fracking. He enjoyed his time with family, and he enjoyed barbecuing. He had a passion for ranching and working cattle. He was an avid horseman. Any thing having to do with horse riding, you were sure to see him there.
George was preceded in death by his father, George Hernandez Jr.; brother, David Hernandez; grandparents, George and Virginia Hernandez and Leopoldo and Juanita Elizondo. His mother in law Maria Ramos.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 39 years Evangelina "Eva" Hernandez of Alice, Texas; sons, Andres (Norma) Hernandez, Leonardo (Maria) Hernandez, Eric Lee (Veronica) Hernandez and Pablo Julian (Monique) Hernandez all of Alice, Texas; daughter, Abbie Gayl (Corey) Carriles of Pearsall, Texas; his mother, Irene Elizondo of Pearsall, Texas. Other survivors include his brother, Joe (Patricia) Hernandez of Pearsall, Texas; sisters, Maria (Deana) Hernandez of Pearsall, Texas and Elisa (Allen) Hall of Maryland; 15 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 pm Friday, July 19, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 16 to July 23, 2019