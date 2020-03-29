|
|
George G. Perez, Jr., age 70, passed away March 28, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 29, 1949 in Alice, Texas to George F. Perez Sr. and Manuela Gonzalez Perez. George had a strong work ethic and worked in the oilfield for many years. George enjoyed boxing and dancing, but will forever be remembered for his unconditional love for his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, George F. Perez Sr.; son, George Perez III; brother, Oscar Perez; great-grandson, Aiden Gonzalez.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Maria Dalia Perez of Alice; one son, George Perez III of Alice; four daughters, Lillian Martinez (Ruben) of Edna, Sandra Galvan of Alice, Laura Lee Flores (Daniel T.) of Alice, and Tanya Perez of Alice; mother, Manuela G. Perez of Alice; brother, David Perez of Alice; and sister, Anna Lee Gomez of Austin; 17 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Because of the circumstance with COVID-19 pandemic, we are unable to have a public visitation. However, this will take place with the understanding that 10 people at a time be allowed to abide by the orders of the President of the United States, executive order from the Governor of Texas, CDC guidelines, and directive order from the Jim Wells County Judge and City of Alice Mayor.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 30, 2020 from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m. with a funeral service being held at 2 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Alice Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jon David Escoto, Jacob Perez, Diego Gonzalez, Arnold Gonzalez IV, George Perez IV, and Isaac Gonzalez.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020