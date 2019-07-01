|
Georgia Donald, at age 60, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
She was born into a wonderful Christian home to Martha Jean and John Van Hilliard, Jr. in Uvalde, Texas, on March 8, 1959.
She was a member of Agua Dulce Baptist Church since 1997. In church, she served in many areas including: Youth Group, Bible Drill, Vacation Bible School, Choir, Sunday School, and more recently, she was blessed to teach 12 young women on Wednesday nights and showed them God's true love. She also went on several mission trips sharing the Gospel. She always made time to visit with anyone; the word 'stranger' was not in her vocabulary. Georgia loved her family very much, she loved her church family, and above everything else, she loved Jesus.
Georgia was preceded in death by her father, John Van Hilliard, Jr., and by her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Donald.
She is survived by her mother, Martha Jean Hilliard and siblings: John Hilliard III (Donna), Ellen Jackson (Doug), and Susan Westfall (Truman).
She met and fell deeply in love with her spouse, Steven Donald, Sr., 45 years ago. Together they had 6 amazing children: Steven Thomas Donald Jr. (Meghan), Nathan Alan Donald, Preston Lee Donald (Jennifer), Leslie Hope Thier (Randall), and Rachel Nicole Karm (Brandon). She was a grandmother (they called Gigi) of 6 grandchildren that she loved very much: Mathis Steven, Ryder Thomas (Steven Jr.), Lee Van, Eli Thomas, Emma Grace, and Leila Ann (Preston).
Visitation with family receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel in Alice, Texas.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Agua Dulce Baptist Church in Agua Dulce, Texas, with Pastor Harold Roan officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Alice, Texas.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 1 to July 8, 2019