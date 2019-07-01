Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmgreen Mortuary Inc
2061 E Main St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-6571
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Donald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Donald


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Donald Obituary
Georgia Donald, at age 60, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

She was born into a wonderful Christian home to Martha Jean and John Van Hilliard, Jr. in Uvalde, Texas, on March 8, 1959.

She was a member of Agua Dulce Baptist Church since 1997. In church, she served in many areas including: Youth Group, Bible Drill, Vacation Bible School, Choir, Sunday School, and more recently, she was blessed to teach 12 young women on Wednesday nights and showed them God's true love. She also went on several mission trips sharing the Gospel. She always made time to visit with anyone; the word 'stranger' was not in her vocabulary. Georgia loved her family very much, she loved her church family, and above everything else, she loved Jesus.

Georgia was preceded in death by her father, John Van Hilliard, Jr., and by her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Donald.

She is survived by her mother, Martha Jean Hilliard and siblings: John Hilliard III (Donna), Ellen Jackson (Doug), and Susan Westfall (Truman).

She met and fell deeply in love with her spouse, Steven Donald, Sr., 45 years ago. Together they had 6 amazing children: Steven Thomas Donald Jr. (Meghan), Nathan Alan Donald, Preston Lee Donald (Jennifer), Leslie Hope Thier (Randall), and Rachel Nicole Karm (Brandon). She was a grandmother (they called Gigi) of 6 grandchildren that she loved very much: Mathis Steven, Ryder Thomas (Steven Jr.), Lee Van, Eli Thomas, Emma Grace, and Leila Ann (Preston).

Visitation with family receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel in Alice, Texas.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Agua Dulce Baptist Church in Agua Dulce, Texas, with Pastor Harold Roan officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Alice, Texas.

Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, Alice, Texas.

Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 1 to July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now