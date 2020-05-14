|
Georgia Pearl Lincecum Alebis passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 with one limited family member privileged to be by her side due to COVID-19 protocols. Her entire family, however, was with her in spirit.
She was born September 8, 1931 in West Columbia, Texas, to Virginia Pearl and George D. Lincecum. Eight years later, Georgia's mother passed away and after living with her father, her grandmother, and aunts and uncles, her father remarried and she had a new mother, Ellen Lincecum.
Georgia graduated high school at the age of 16, and then continued her education at Texas A & I University in Kingsville. She was in theatre and was the director of a play where she met a not-so-good actor who became her oh-so-good husband, John Alebis of Detroit, MI. They were married 65 years when John passed away in 2016. Together they lived in Alice, Texas, for many years where Georgia was an elementary teacher, a speech teacher, then a speech pathologist with Alice Independent School District.
Georgia had a thirst for knowledge. She would tackle a theme and learn all she could about and it and then move to another. Some of these interests were biorhythms, book reviews, playing bridge, painting, geology, astrology, and the supernatural. She read about health issues and took great interest in staying healthy. She loved travel and the mountains. She was good at directions even though every once in a while, it would lead to a mysterious road. She was also a talented seamstress. She made two wedding dresses, one for each daughter, church banners, and costumes for a variety of events.
She loved her husband and children fiercely, yet those words were hard to come by, but her children knew she loved them dearly.
Just before she was diagnosed in November for brain cancer (Glioblastoma), her doctor said she had the health of a 68-year-old.
Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; and her son, Michael Alebis.
She is survived by her son and wife, John and Dianne Alebis, of Victoria; daughter-in-law Renate Alebis, of McAllen; two daughters and husbands, Sherry and John Lockman, of Kilgore, and Tricia and Albert Steves, of San Antonio; grandchildren, Kim Moreland (Casey), John C. Alebis (Samantha), Thomas Alebis (Morgan), Luke Lockman (Amber), John Jacob Lockman (Amber), Todd Lockman (Chelsea), Albert Steves VI, and Estee Steves; her fourteen great grandchildren; and her brother, Clifton Lincecum, of Jourdanton.
A private memorial service will be held for family at a later date. Georgia will be inurned at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio. Memorial donations may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Advent, 200 N Wright St, Alice, TX 78332, or a .
