It is with great sadness the family of Geraldine Turner Wright, age 85, announces her passing on July 19, 2019 in her home in Alice, Texas.
Gerri was born on November 9, 1933 in El Paso, Texas to Walter and Linnie Turner. She received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at El Paso. She was a lifelong educator and spent many year teaching with her friends and colleagues at Salazar Elementary. After retiring, she continued to volunteer at both Alice ISD and Christus Spohn Hospital.
Gerri was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Alice and Methodist Women. She was dearly loved by her family and many friends. Above all she was cherished for her keen sense of humor.
Gerri is survived by her two sons, Theo Pye (Melissa) and Jerome Pye (Alexa and Tyler), daughter Jessica Pye, step-sons Jim Wright (Rita, Melissa and Michelle) and Scott Wright (Michael and Nathan), and step daughter Kelly Wright (Paula).
The family would like to thank Melissa Rochester, Rachel Caballero and Steven Williams of Del Cielo Home Health for their loving care of Gerri.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 210, Alice, Texas 78333 or to the .
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at United Methodist Church.
Interment will follow at Alice Cemetery in Alice, Texas.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 22 to July 29, 2019