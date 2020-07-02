Gilberto E. Maldonado Sr. passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his residence at the age of 77. He was a self-employed contractor for over 30 yrs. He enjoyed & loved being with his family. He was a very faithful devoted Jehovah Witness Parishioner. Our father enjoyed painting, flying, (had his pilot license). also, spending hours watching golf. He was a devoted husband for 59 yrs., a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a perfect example of a hard-working person that did everything he could to help anyone that needed him. He will be loved and missed by everyone who knew him. We will always love and miss you dad. Gilberto was preceded in death by his parents Margarito Maldonado Sr., and Consuelo Espinoza Maldonado, one son Manuel Rolando Maldonado, three brothers Manuel Maldonado Sr., Alfredo Maldonado Sr., and Teofilo Maldonado and four sisters Emma Vidal, Elma M. Luera, Estella Lara, and Gilma De La Rosa. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Maria Elena Maldonado of San Diego, four sons Gilberto (Dora) Maldonado Jr. of Mission, Texas, Orlando (Lynda) Maldonado of San Diego, Texas, Moses (Lisa) Maldonado and Aaron (Frances) Maldonado both of Alice, Texas, four daughters Hilda Maldonado, Monica (Marcus) Rangel of Alice, Texas, Miriam (Michael) Heuston of Richmond, Texas and Damaris Maldonado (Gabriel Perez) of San Diego, Texas, Two brothers Margarito (Soila) Maldonado Jr. Ruben (Maria Rosa) Maldonado both of San Diego, Texas, One brother-in-law Nasario
De La Rosa of Bryan, Texas, One Sister Elodia (Ray) Garza of San Diego, Texas and One sister-in-law Chela Maldonado of Freer, Texas. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.Visitation will begin Friday, July 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego with a Prayer Service at 6:00 p.m. that same evening in our chapel. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home Chapel in San Diego. Burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes entrusted with the arrangements. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic we will follow all CDC and Government mandates. We ask everyone to follow the guidelines by social distancing and wearing masks inside the Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be left on our website www.mauropgarcia.com.