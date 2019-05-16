|
FREER - Gilberto P. Hernandez, age 74, entered to eternal rest on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in a Corpus Christi hospital surrounded by his loving family. Gilberto was born on April 28, 1945 in Benavides, Texas to Felipe and Emma Pena Hernandez. Gilbert will be remembered by many for his dedication to his God, family, community and his country.
He enjoyed life to its fullest and his greatest moments were with his children and grandchildren gathered around him. He loved time with family and friends and sharing stories of his childhood and younger days. After graduating from Benavides High School on May 25, 1964, he went to Indiana to live with his brothers. He started working at Inland Steel as an open heart crane operator. In April of 1966, he was drafted into the US ARMY. After attending basic training and AIT at Ft. Polk, LA (Tigerland) he was sent to Vietnam. He was assigned to the C Troop, 1/9th Cav, 1st Calvary Division. For his actions in Vietnam he was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service and Campaign Medal, Air Medal and National Defense. And on February 13, 1967, he was awarded the Purple Heart Medal for wounds he received during Combat Operations in the Republic of Vietnam. This award would play an important part in his life. After his discharge from the Military, he went back and started his life with his family in Indiana. In the later 70's he moved to Freer, Texas. He worked with Western Construction and he found his calling, truck driving in the oilfield. He worked for BFI, Cinco Services and then he became the General Manager at Hermat Oilfield Services. During this time he made hundreds of friends and acquaintances. After his retirement in 2002, he devoted his life to his family, Ranch and his Country. He devoted his days to his cows, horses, tractors and his daily feeding of his precious deer. His most recent accomplishment was to get a proclamation passed to make Freer Texas a Purple Heart City. He attended almost every military function involving veterans. He was active with the Military order of the Purple Heart Alaniz-Valentine Chapter 598. He was a former member of the Freer VFW Post 8786. He was also a supporter of the Freer Fair Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol Hernandez; grandson, Gilbert Anthony Hernandez; brother, Felipe Hernandez Jr.; sister, Julia Hernandez; one brother in law, Abel "L.A" Perez and one nephew, Eddie Canales.
Survivors include one daughter, Pamela (Omar) Garza of Freer, Texas; two sons, Gilbert (Charlotte) Hernandez of Alice, Texas and Richard (Celina) Hernandez of Carlsbad, New Mexico; his step mother, Josefina Hernandez of Freer, Texas; three brothers, Joe (Helen) Hernandez of Goodrich, Texas, Ernest (Martha) Hernandez of San Antonio, Texas and Ruben (Minerva) Hernandez of Freer, Texas and three sisters, Ida Perez (the late L.A. Perez) of Freer, Texas, Mary (Gilbert) Sanchez of San Jose Community and Leticia Hernandez of Freer, Texas; seven grandchildren, Joshua Andrew Martinez, Jacob Gilbert Martinez, Richard Cade Hernandez, Emalie Grace Hernandez, Ethan Luke Hernandez, Devon Ramirez and Issac Ramirez.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. Visitation will continue Monday, May 20, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. at the St. Mary's Catholic Church till the time of the Mass. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. at the St. Mary's Catholic Church of Freer, Texas. Burial with Military honors will follow at the Hernandez Family Cemetery, at the family ranch, Rancho Palo Blanco. Serving as Pallbearers will be Gilbert Hernandez Jr., Richard Hernandez, Ruben Hernandez Sr., Ruben Hernandez Jr., Michael Hernandez, Noe Elizondo Sr., Noe Elizondo Jr. David Perez and Eddie Perez.
Rosas Funeral Home is Entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 16 to May 24, 2019