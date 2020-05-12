Home

Services
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
Rosary
Friday, May 15, 2020
7:00 PM
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 16, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
801 S. Reynolds
Alice, TX
Resources
Gino Trevino


1971 - 2020
Gino Trevino Obituary
Gino Trevino, age 49, entered eternal rest May 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 7, 1971 in Alice, Texas to Gilbert and Diana Trevino. Gino was a graduate from Harlingen High School – Class of 1989. Gino chased his dream where he earned and received his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice graduating from Southwest Texas University in San Marcos in 1996. Gino was in law enforcement for over 25 years and spent the last seven years with the Hillsboro Police Department where he was a lieutenant. Gino also was invested in the future of law enforcement as he spent many years involving himself with the Explorer's Program. He loved cars, especially his mustangs. He was involved with the Team Shelby Southern Plains Region – Texas Chapter. He was an avid pet lover and always had one by his side. Gino will forever be remembered for his leadership, his words of wisdom, and that contagious smile. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Redencion and Guadalupe Bueno; and maternal grandparents, Matias and Gregoria Marquez.
He is survived by his son, Jonah Al-Sayed of Buda, Texas; his parents, Gilbert and Diana Marquez Trevino of Alice, Texas; sister, Gina Trevino of Pearland, Texas; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel in Alice; 1215 W. Front Street with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 12 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alice; 801 S. Reynolds. Burial to follow at Alice Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chief Tony Cain, Captain Clay Sparks, Deputy Chief David Pruitt, Sgt. David Hakkinson, Sgt. Lambert Jefferson, and Cpl. Kevin Smith. Honorary pallbearer will be his son, Jonah Al-Sayed.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 12 to May 19, 2020
