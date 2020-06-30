Gloria B. Tunchez
SAN DIEGO- Gloria B. Tunchez passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 in an Alice nursing home after a long illness. She was a lifelong resident of San Diego. She was a dedicated wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and sister-in-law. She devoted her life to raising her six sons and was a very proud mother. She was known to many for her hospitality and homemade cooking, especially her handmade tortillas. She was adored by her grandchildren who enjoyed spending time with her, often side-by-side as she shared her traditions. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Santos and Carolina Benavides, her husband of 55 years, Arnoldo Tunchez, Sr., her brothers Gilberto Benavides, Santos Benavides Jr., Baldemar Benavides, her sister Maria Vela, and her grandson John Tunchez. She is survived by her six sons, Albeso B. (Dalayna) Tunchez, Arnoldo Tunchez, Jr., Adrian Tunchez, Abel (Roxanne) Tunchez, Alex Tunchez, and Amando (Joanne) Tunchez, her brothers Juvenal Benavides, Ruben (Aracelia) Benavides, Octaviano "Tano" (Nelda) Benavides, her sister Evangelina B. Cardenas, twenty grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephew. Active Pallbearers: Abel Tunchez, Jr., Zachary I. Tunchez, Juliana C. Tunchez, Aaron D. Tunchez, Amando Tunchez, Alisa A. Tunchez, Ariel Tunchez, and Daniella B. Tunchez. Honorary Pallbearers: Alexa A. Tunchez, Alvaro Tunchez, and Nicole Tunchez. Visitation will begin on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home-San Diego. Rosary will be recited the same evening at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 Pandemic we will follow all CDC and Government mandates. We ask everyone to follow the guidelines by social distancing and wearing masks inside the Funeral home and church. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes entrusted with the arrangements.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Drake unit at Meridian Care of Alice, the staff of The Premier of Alice, and the staff of Altus Hospice for their dedication and the quality of care that they provided.







