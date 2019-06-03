|
SAN ANTONIO - Gloria C. Tobin age 94, passed away surrounded by her loving family, May 31, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She was born on December 14, 1924 in San Diego, TX to Eliseo and Elodia Cadena. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Richard Tobin Sr. She is survived by her son, Richard H. Tobin Jr. (Carolina); granddaughter, Lisa Tobin Butler (Scott) and great-grandson, Jason Tobin Butler. Gloria graduated high school at age 15 and continued her education by receiving a Bachelor's and Master's degree from Texas A &I University, Kingsville. She began teaching at age 18, later became a principal working in education for over 45 years. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and spending time at her ranch. Gloria had a strong faith and cared deeply for all the people in her life. Visitation will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 13715 Riggs road, Helotes, 78023 beginning at 12:00 P.M. with a rosary at 1:00 PM and a funeral mass to follow at 1:30 PM. Interment will be at the San Diego Cemetery in San Diego, TX.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from June 3 to June 10, 2019