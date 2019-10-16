Home

Gloria Nino Rios


1945 - 2019
Gloria Nino Rios Obituary
Gloria Nino Rios, 74, passed away October 10, 2019 following a short illness. She was born on April 23, 1945 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She spent most of her life in the surrounding areas of Alice Texas and lived in Driscoll, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, late husband Joe Rios, brothers, sister, and daughter Brenda Lee Trevino.

She leaves to cherish her memories, son Rudy (Maria) Santos of Alabama and their son Austin (Ariel) and their son Rhett of Georgia, daughter Sierra (Damion) King and their two sons Brayden and Kole of Alabama and their daughter Addaleigh (in heaven).
Daughter Connie (Arturo III) Hinojosa and their sons Allen Michael and his daughter Raylah of San Antonio Texas, Richard IV (Hope) Hinojosa and their kids A. Gabriel V, Violet, Benjamin and Lincoln (twins in heaven), and Abel of Abilene, Texas, and daughter Stefanie of Dallas, Texas.
Her late daughter Brenda and her son Selso IV (Dominique) Cordova and their two kids Jaylynn and Selso V, her daughters Amberly and Ashlee Cordova all from San Antonio, Texas.
Daughter Carol (Juan) Garcia, and son Lorenzo Cisneros of San Antonio, Texas.
Numerous nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed spending time bragging of her kids to all she met and brought joy to other in so many ways. She was a very strong, independent loving lady that enjoyed life. A private ceremony will be held at a later date.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 24, 2019
