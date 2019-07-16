|
Gonzalo Alanis, 78, passed away July 13, 2019. He was born December 13, 1940 in San Diego Texas to Gorgonio Alanis and Sixta Chaves.
Survivors include sons, Jesus (Lisa) Gilpatrick of Rowlett, Texas, Gonzalo Alaniz Jr. of Shepherd, Michigan, Ramon Alaniz of Mount Pleasant, Michigan, Rene Alaniz of Shepherd, Michigan, Albert Alaniz of also of Shepherd, Michigan and Gilbert Alaniz of Mount Pleasant, Michigan; daughters, Belinda (Frank Jr) Alaniz of Alice, Texas, Gracie (Benito Jr.) Ynfante of Alice, Texas, Amada Alaniz of Mount Pleasant, Michigan and Laura Garza ( Lupe Rodriguez) of Cedar Hill, Texas. Other survivors include his 43 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A remembrance mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Friday July 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Alice, Texas. Honoring his wishes the cremains will be taken to Michigan. Family ask that he be remembered with beautiful memories and with your thoughts and prayers.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 16 to July 23, 2019