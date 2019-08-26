|
Gregorio "Goyo" Santos Luera, age 78, passed away August 23, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas surrounded by his family. He was born December 25, 1940 in Alice, Texas to Pedro and Alberta Luera. Goyo worked as a truck driver for South Texas Trucking, something he enjoyed. He enjoyed building things and being outside. He will forever be remembered for his sense of humor and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Alberta Luera; son, Jesse Luera; brothers, Eugenio Espinoza, Esmerigildo Espinoza, Armando Luera, Roberto Luera, and Federico Luera; sister, Josefina Medina; and grandson, Armando Luera Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Juanita "Janie" Luera of Alice; four sons, Gregorio Luera Jr. of Alice, Armando Luera (Becky) of Alice, Robert Martinez of Alice, and Jesse Luera (Monika) of Bentonville; four daughters, Annabelle Ibanez (Martin) of Alice, Anna Luera (Juan Salas) of Alice, Vicky Luera (Arturo Lopez) of San Antonio, and Sonia Gallegos (Merced) of San Diego; two brothers, Ruben Luera (Sandra) of George West and Israel Luera of Corpus Christi; 27 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousin.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service being held at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Juan Salas, Arturo Lopez, Martin Ibanez, Becky Luera, Jessica Lomas, Michael Lopez, Daniel Lopez, and Miguel Lomas.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2, 2019