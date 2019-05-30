Home

Guadalupe Cantu Jr.


1960 - 2019
Guadalupe Cantu Jr. Obituary
Guadalupe Cantu, Jr., born on December 9, 1960 in Alice, TX, passed away on May 28, 2019 at the age of 58. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be dearly missed.

He is proceeded in death by his father, Guadalupe Cantu, Sr.; niece, Lupita Razo; and in-laws, Roel and Barbara Saenz.

Among those left to cherish Guadalupe's memory are his loving wife, Velma Cantu; mother, Rosenda F. Cantu; daughters, Criselda (Stephen Slezak) Cantu and Marivel Cantu; sons, Guadalupe "Lupe" Cantu III and Emilio Cantu; sisters, Maria Cantu and Raquel (Roland) Almaguer; brother, Martin Cantu; grandchildren, Javier Soliz and Ford Slezak; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive condolences on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6:00 PM. Cremation will follow.

Condolences for the family of Mr. Cantu may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 30 to June 6, 2019
