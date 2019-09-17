Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Resources
More Obituaries for Guadalupe Rosales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guadalupe G. Rosales


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guadalupe G. Rosales Obituary
Guadalupe G. Rosales – 68 passed away on September 8, 2019. He was born April 28, 1951 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He worked in the Wal-Mart distribution center for many years as a maintenance supervisor until his retirement. Survivors include his beloved wife of 43 years of marriage, Hortensia Z. Rosales of Alice, Texas; two cousins, Yolanda Benavides and Nora Gonzalez both of Alice, Texas. Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews and his family of in laws, who were the family he grew to love as his own family.

A talk of reflection will take place on Sept. 28, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Jehovah Kingdom Hall located on 3484 West State Highway 44.

Rosas Funeral Home entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guadalupe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now