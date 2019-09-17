|
Guadalupe G. Rosales – 68 passed away on September 8, 2019. He was born April 28, 1951 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He worked in the Wal-Mart distribution center for many years as a maintenance supervisor until his retirement. Survivors include his beloved wife of 43 years of marriage, Hortensia Z. Rosales of Alice, Texas; two cousins, Yolanda Benavides and Nora Gonzalez both of Alice, Texas. Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews and his family of in laws, who were the family he grew to love as his own family.
A talk of reflection will take place on Sept. 28, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Jehovah Kingdom Hall located on 3484 West State Highway 44.
Rosas Funeral Home entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019