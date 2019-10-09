|
Guadalupe Garza Ramos, 73, passed away October 3, 2019. She was born on July 11, 1946 in Allende, Nuevo Leon Mexico. Since the 1960s she worked as a farm worker in California. Then in the early 70s she joined the United Farm Workers union and was an activist that participated in the Huelga with Cesar Chavez.
After marrying her husband, Angel Ramos, they moved to Houston Texas where their two children were born. After the birth of her children she decided to dedicate herself to being a house wife and caring for her family. In 1997 they moved to the Alice area where they established their little farm.
She is remembered for her grace, strength, resilience and inspiration. She was a social butterfly that was loved by everyone who knew her.
Although the last few years she had some limitations, she never used those limitations as an excuse. She continued doing what she loved, which was making tamales, watching novellas, listening to music and traveling to visit family.
Guadalupe leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 44 years, Angel Ramos of Alice; son, Daniel (Gabriella) Ramos of Laredo, Texas; daughter, Vanessa (Steve) Snyder of Alice, Texas; sister, Rosa Tamez of Monterrey Nuevo Leon Mexico; two grandsons, Javier Gonzalez and Leonardo Daniel Ramos both of Laredo, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews.
