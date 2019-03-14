|
Guadalupe "Lupe" L. Trejo, 70, passed away March 14, 2019. She was born August 6, 1948 in Falfurrias, Texas to San Juana Figueroa and Antonio Lopez. She was a provider for many years. She enjoyed going to bingos and fiestas and will forever be remembered for her love of dancing. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and San Juana Lopez; husband, Ciprian Trejo III; brothers, Domingo Lopez and Antonio Lopez Jr.; and sister, San Juanita Revilla.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her special friend, Margarito Trevino of Alice, Texas; sons, Larry (Tina) Trejo of Kingsville, Texas, Jose R. (Sandra) Trejo of Alice, Texas and Ciprian (Michelle) Trejo IV of Ben Bolt, Texas; daughter, Samantha Trejo (Daniel Charles) of Alice, Texas; niece raised as a daughter, Liza (Oscar) Martinez of Schertz, Texas; brother, Apolinar (Esmeralda) Lopez of Wichita Falls, Texas; sisters, Delia Luna of Falfurrias, Texas, Maria (Ruben) Luna and Rosa (Gerald) Cortez of Orange Grove, Texas. Other survivors include 12 grandchildren: Jose (Angelica) Trejo Jr., Max Trejo, Tara Trejo, Jessica (Sam) Cantu, Raelyn (Jordan) Guajardo, Ciprian Trejo V, Samuel Trejo, Brittany (Mark) Castillo, Larry Trejo, Jonathan Trejo, Sonia Salazar and Daniel Charles II; numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 pm Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary being recited at 7 pm that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Monday, March 18, 2019 Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Premont Cemetery.
