Guadalupe M. Hinojosa


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Guadalupe M. Hinojosa Obituary
Guadalupe M. Hinojosa, 76 years of age passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at her residence after a sudden illness. She was born February 1, 1943 in Bentonville, Texas to Reymundo and Ofelia M. Hinojosa. She was a Health Care giver to many who need her love and attention during their illnesses. She will be remembered by friends and family for her caring heart and devotion to help the ill. She was always ready to lend a helping hand.

Guadalupe "Lupe" was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Mercedes "Meche" Castillo, Bernalda Guerra, Enedina Garcia and one brother Reymundo Hinojosa Jr.

Survivors include two brothers Felipe (Elvira) Hinojosa of Houston, Texas and Pedro M. Hinojosa of Alice, Texas, one brother in law Donaciano "Chano" Guerrra of Alice, Texas, her special friend and care giver Mary Hernadez along with her son Carlos Hernandez and a childhood friend Zulema (David) Philips

Visitiation will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday April 13, 2019 with memorial Rosary will be recited at 2:00 P.M. Celebration of life will continue till 5:00 P.M.

Rosas Funeral Home is Entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 16, 2019
