Guadalupe Ovalle
1935 - 2020
Guadalupe Ovalle, age 85, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 in an Alice hospital. He was born September 16, 1935 to Macario and Saturina Mendoza Ovalle.
He was a man of solitude who loved to spend time with his cats and dogs. He will be dearly missed.
Guadalupe is preceded in death by his parents, Macario and Saturina Ovalle and numerous brothers and sisters.
Left to cherish their memories of him are his brother, Ramon (Maria) Ovalle of Agua Dulce, TX; sisters, Petra Cavazos, Guadalupe Mejias both of Agua Dulce, TX, and Celia Rodriguez of Kingsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Holy Rosary will be recited at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St. Alice, TX with interment to follow at Alice Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 2020.
