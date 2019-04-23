|
Guadalupe "Butch" Ruiz Jr., age 45, passed away April 21, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born February 20, 1974 in Friona, Texas to Guadalupe Ruiz Sr. and Anita Perez Ruiz. He enjoyed playing video games and watching his "Nyuk Nyuks" – Three Stooges. Butch was known to many for his love of calling his family, having nicknames for people, and being the family clown. He will forever be remembered for his loving, kind hearted character. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Butch was preceded in death by his father, Guadalupe Ruiz Sr.; and brother-in-law, Luis Villarreal.
He was survived by his mother, Anita Ruiz of Alice; sisters, Jo Ann Lopez (Pablo Jr.) of Fort Worth and Raquel Villarreal of Alice; nieces and nephews, Pablo (Candice) Lopez III, Larry Lee (Allison) Lopez, Rebecca Ann Lopez, Christina Leann Lopez, Marisa (Macy) Villarreal, Miranda Villarreal and Mireya Villarreal; great nieces and great nephews, Larry Lopez Jr., Lukas Lopez, Loree Lopez, Paul Taylor III, Pablo Lopez IV, Aubrey De La Fuente and Sean Latu; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 beginning at 4 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service beginning a 6 p.m. that evening. A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019