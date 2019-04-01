|
SAN DIEGO - Heberto M. "Beto" Gonzalez, 92, was called home on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in a Corpus Christi nursing home. He was born in Mendietta, Texas on August 22, 1926 to his parents, Nemesio and Manuela M. Gonzalez. He received his high school diploma from San Diego High School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran who proudly served his country in World War II and was a rifle expert with the infantry. He was an active member of the San Diego VFW Post #8931 for over 50 years and served as Commander for the local, district and regional VFW's. Upon his return from the military, he began his career as an auto parts salesman. He was a successful owner of the NAPA Freer Auto Supply and the NAPA San Diego Auto Supply and was well known in San Diego as "MR. NAPA". He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years of marriage, Noemi S. Gonzalez; his parents, Nemesio B. and Manuela M. Gonzalez; his brothers, Nemesio and Noe Gonzalez.
Heberto is survived by his three daughters, Cynthia G. (Ruben) Marquez, Corinne G. (Isauro) Garcia and Betty G. Trigo (Romeo Munoz) all of Corpus Christi, Texas; one sister, Minerva Alvarado of Corpus Christi, Texas; six grandchildren, Brandon (Valerie) Marquez, Jason Marquez (Nicky Decker), Gabriel (Kayleigh) Garcia, Laura Elena Garcia (Adam Martinez), Angel Trigo, and Aliza Trigo (Jesse Gonzalez) ; nine great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 4 , 2019 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, Texas. Military Graveside Services by the Alice Burial Veterans Association and Interment will follow at the San Diego Cemetery in San Diego, Texas.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 8, 2019