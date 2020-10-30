1/1
Hector Gilberto "Tres" Garcia III
Kingsville – Hector Gilberto "Tres" Garcia, III passed away October 28, 2020 after a 3 year battle with Lymphoblastic Leukemia. He was 12 years old.

Tres was born on October 29, 2007 in Kingsville, Texas to Hector Gilberto, Jr. and Becky (Benitez) Garcia. He was a current resident of Kingsville, Texas and former resident of Alice, Texas. Tres was a 7th grade student. He was "Tres" to his family and "little brother" to his big sister, Daniella. Tres loved Star Wars. He was a fan of everything Star Wars. Tres was also an expert Legos builder. He could be occupied for hours with his Legos. Tres was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. His shy smile and radiant spirit will live on forever in our hearts.

Preceding in death are his maternal grandparents: Presciliano, Sr. and Consuelo V. Benitez; paternal grandfather: Hector G. Garcia, Sr.

Survivors include his parents: Hector and Becky Garcia of Kingsville, Texas; sister: Daniella Ysabel Garcia of Kingsville, Texas; paternal grandmother: Velma M. Smithwick of Alice, Texas; aunts: Venessa Garcia (Jason) of Helotes, Texas and Liza Benitez (Angel Martinez) of Calallen, Texas; uncles: Presciliano Benitez, Jr., Javier Benitez and Abel Benitez (Belinda) all of Kingsville, Texas; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members and friends.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020, 4:00 PM at Rosas Funeral Home, Alice. A Holy Rosary will be recited the same evening, 6:00 PM. A Prayer Service will follow at 7:00 PM, at the Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held Monday, November 2, 2020, 11:00 AM at Rosas Funeral Home, Alice. Burial will follow in Resthaven Cemetery, Kingsville.

Guestbook available on line at www.resthavenfunerals.com

Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2020.
