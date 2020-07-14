Hector "Teto" Ortiz Sr., age 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his caring and loving family on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born to Adan Ortiz, Sr and Olivia Trevino Ortiz on March 31, 1945 in Sandia, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Orange Grove, Texas. He proudly served in the United States Army and National Guard. He worked as a self employed General Contractor for almost 50 years. He enjoyed telling military and childhood stories, watching any type of military movies, attending games of the Orange Grove Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother Noel Ortiz.
He is survived by his wife, Julianita Paiz Ortiz of 55 1/2 years, his children, David (Cynthia) Ortiz, Hector P. Ortiz, Jr., Israel (Sandra) Ortiz, and Cynthia (David) Solano; his siblings, Minerva Scott, Modesto Ortiz, Amalia Silvas, Evangelina Mendoza, Rachel Gamez, Olga Garcia, Adan Ortiz, Jr. and Jose Ortiz; 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 5PM in the Roberson Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary to be held at 7PM that same evening. Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10AM at the St. John of the Cross Catholic Church in Orange Grove, Tx. Burial will follow in the Orange Grove Pro Union Cemetery.
