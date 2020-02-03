|
|
Henry Calvin Weiss, aged 80, of Robstown, Texas passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas, after a short illness. Calvin was born on January 28, 1939 in Shamrock, Texas to Florence Rosa Bartz Weiss and Henry Karl Weiss.
Calvin was raised and graduated 1957 in Tulia, Texas. He moved his young family to Stratford, Texas where he farmed for many years alongside his dad. He expanded his farming venture to Tynan, Texas in 1975. In 1980, Calvin opened the first of his four car/truck washes in Alice, Texas. In 1995, son Shane, joined him at the Astromatic Car/Truck Wash business.
The titles he loved the best was husband, dad, pa Calvin and grandpa. He was looking forward to being a first-time great grandpa in March 2020 to Calvin Russel Satre.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Ryan Gibson. He is survived by wife Donna Weiss of 40 years; daughter, Shawn (Dennis) Satre; and two sons, Shane (Shannon) Weiss and Scott (Teena) Weiss; eight grandchild, Brennon (Kelly) Satre, Jacob Satre and Meredith Satre; Forrest and Sydney Weiss, Kaycee Gibson, and Logan Weiss. He also leaves behind sisters Dora (Otto) Schuster; Regina Elliff; Wanda (David) Purcell; and Pat Humphries and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a gentle man with a quiet smile. He was loved by all who knew him. He had an extra special place for all God's creatures, especially cows, donkeys, cats and his dogs, Annie and Lady.
Family received friends on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Sawyer George Funeral Home and funeral service were held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church in Calallen. Interment followed at Memorial Park Cemetery, Robstown, TX.
Pall bearers were grandsons Brennon Satre, Forrest Weiss, Jacob Satre; nephews Daron Purcell, Don Schuster, Scott Schuster, Mark Schuster and Justin Schuster. Honorary pall bearers were Mike Hailey, Ray Brown, and nephews Keith Castello and Anthony Sandoval.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the scholarship program at the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show, P.O. Box 260968, Corpus Christi, TX 78426.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 10, 2020