|
|
Henry G. Vela, age 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 in Corpus Christi, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Yorktown, Texas on February 16, 1936 to Emilia and Reymundo Vela.
Henry worked at the Alice Independent School District before his retirement.
He enjoyed spending time with his family especially with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 36 years, Georgia J. Vela, numerous brothers and sisters, sister-in-law, Noelia S. Godines.
Henry leaves behind to cherish his memory, four children Rosalinda Ramos, of Edinburg, Texas, Rachel (Juan) Cantu of Alice, Texas, Jose Vela of Alice, Texas and Fidencio Godines of Hebbronville, Texas, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, two sisters, Candy Cabrera of Key West, Florida, and Betty (Silverio) Fernandez of San Antonio, Texas, two brothers, Everado (Erica) Vela of Big Springs, Texas and Mundo (Elena) Vela of Hobbs, New Mexico.
Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Holmgreen Mortuary.
Burial will following at Old Collins Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2019