Heralio Eduardo Requenez, age 70, passed away October 28, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born April 14, 1950 in Rio Grande City, Texas to Benito and Guadalupe Requenez. Heralio had a strong work ethic and was a skilled craftsman. Heralio was known to many for his love of the outdoors. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Benito and Guadalupe Requenez; and his brother, Eloy Requenez.



He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Ann M. Requenez of Alice; two daughters Venessa Jean Gonzalez (Pedro III) of Alice and Valerie Marie Requenez of Corpus Christi; three sisters, Estella Rivera (Manuel) of Alice, Elma Pena of Houston, and Norma Gonzales of Corpus Christi; four grandchildren, Mia Gonzalez, Pedro Gonzalez IV, Miranda Gonzalez, and Angel Gonzalez; two great-grandchildren, Jasmian Rodriguez and Macus Rodriguez; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery.



Services will be livestreamed via our Facebook page at Rosas Funeral Home Inc. Please like the page and you will be notified when services begin.

Masks are required upon entering all facilities and during all services.





Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store