Hermelinda Garza Treviño passed away on July 1, 2019 at the age of 77. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Hermelinda will be deeply missed by all whom knew and loved her.
Among those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 57 years, Baldemar Treviño, Jr.; daughters, Sylvia Treviño and Domonique Treviño; son, Bert Treviño; sisters, Irma Cantu, Margot Salinas, and Mary Riddle; brother, Timo Garza; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family will receive condolences on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St.; with a holy rosary to be recited at 11:30 AM. Cremation will follow.
Written condolences for the family of Hermelinda Garza Treviño may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 1 to July 8, 2019