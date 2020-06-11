Herminia Charles Arellano
1935 - 2020
Herminia Charles Arellano 85 years of age passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in a Corpus Christi nursing home. She was a native of Alice and lived in the Tecolote community for many years. She was very instrumental in helping the Tecolote community in developing the community of Tecolote to what it is now. She was always helping and trying to make it better place to raise a family. She owned and operated the Tecolote Country Store since 1973. Herminia would enjoy working on election day at the voting site there in Tecolote on election days. She also worked at P&S Hospital in the kitchen as a dietary assistant for over 20 years. She was born on February 19, 1935 in George west, Texas to Encarnacion and Luisa Lopez Charles. She will be remembered for her helping hands and loving heart.

Herminia is preceded in death by her parents Encarnacion and Luisa Charles, husband Felix Arellano and one daughter Esmeralda "Essie" Zavala, sisters Petra Charles, Paula Escamilla, Hilaria Charles, Estella Ramirez and Modesta Charles and two brothers Santos Charles Gavino Charles.

Survivors include one daughter Dalia (Daniel) Vansickle of Corpus Christi/ George West, Texas; one son Santiago (Belen) Soliz of Orange Grove, Texas; one brother Benito Charles of Alice, Texas and five grandchildren: Rachel Bray of George West, Texas, Felix Valadez of Corpus Christi, Texas, Michelle V. Morck of Corpus Christi Texas, Juan Carlos Soliz of San Antonio, Texas, and Monica Charo of Orange Grove, Texas and 12 great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends and relatives on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a holy rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, June 15, 2019 at 1:00P.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Roselawn Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers include Gavin Bray, JoCoy Wunch, Keoki Bray, Chris Bray, Daniel Vansickle, and Miranda Hinojosa.

ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.

Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
