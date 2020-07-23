1/1
Hilaria (Gonzalez) Zamora
Hilaria Gonzalez Zamora, age 88, passed away July 21, 2020 in Alice, Texas surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church for 40 years and was a Vacation Bible School and Sunday School Teacher. She loved plants, cooking and having her family and grandchildren around.

She was preceded in death by her husband Reynaldo Zamora; her parents, brothers and sisters and a son in law, Ramiro F. Aguirre.

She is survived by her sons, Jesus R. (Mary Lou) Zamora of Alice, Rusbell (Aleida) Zamora of Fresno, TX; nephew she raised as a son, Trinadad Garza of Miguel Aleman, Mexico; daughters, Rosabel Z. (Richard) Gonzalez of Forney, TX, Raquel Z (Ramiro) Aguirre of Alice and Rosalva (George) Smith of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Other survivors include 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will begin at 10 am on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home, 1215 W Front St, Alice, TX  78332, with a Prayer Service at 2 p.m. that same day. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Jesus Zamora, Rusbell Zamora Sr., Pablo Rey Gonzalez, Miguel A. Zamora, Jesus "JR" Zamora, Rogelio Zamora, Isaac Smith and Rusbell Zamora, Jr.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 31, 2020.
