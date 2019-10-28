Home

Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
Hilda P. Cantu


1949 - 2019
Hilda P. Cantu Obituary
Hilda P. Cantu, born to Roberto and Angelita Perez on February 9, 1949, passed away on October 25, 2019 at the age of 70. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed

Hilda is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Cristel Cantu, Sr., and father, Roberto Perez.

Left to cherish her memory is her family, mother, Angelita Perez; daughters, Linda Cantu and Adriana Flores (Rinaldo); sons, Jose Cristel Cantu, Jr., Adrian Cantu (Marion Ybeth), and Gabriel "Cheno" Cantu (JoAnna Vasquez); sisters, Bertha Villarreal, Irma Gonzalez, and Norma Matheren; brothers, Roberto "ChaCho" Perez, Oscar Perez, Daniel Perez, and Hector Perez; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Treviño Funeral Home Alice, 120 E. Front St., from 5 to 9 PM; with a prayer service to be held at 7 PM that evening.

Services will conclude that evening. Written condolences for the family of Hilda P. Cantu may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2019
