PREMONT - Hilda Perez Barrera "Nana," beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great- great-grandmother, was called home by her heavenly father on November 22, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas, at the age of 96 years old. She was born in Hebbronville, Texas, to Roque Salinas Perez and Herminia Barrera Perez on July 9, 1924.



Hilda was welcomed to her heavenly home by her loving parents, Roque and Herminia, sisters Braula Dolores Perez and Enriqueta Perez Ramos, brothers Higinio F. Perez, Fernando Perez, Arturo Perez, and Simplicio Perez. She is also preceded in death by her daughter Linda Dolores Barrera, granddaughters Stephanie Jade Barrera and Riza Marie Fetty, and grandson Horacio Simplicio Barrera.



Hilda is survived by her sister Paula Perez Gonzalez of Laredo, Texas, and her three sons Heberto Barrera, Jr. (Elma), Humberto Barrera, and Hector Barrera (Diana) of Premont, Texas. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren Cynthia Barrera Crawford (Marco), Sofia Renee Barrera, Hector Roque Barrera (Melissa), Christina Raquel Barrera, Tomas Jaquine Barrera (Natalia), Celina Rae Fetty (Jesus), and Dr. Tres Aaron Barrera, 15 great-grandchildren, Felicia Alexandra Arrellano, Arissa Jiana Falcon, Melissa Rae Garcia, Isabella Crawford, Sofia Marie Crawford, Jose Tres Falcon (J.T.), Azteca Iliana Crawford, Horacio Jiancarlo Falcon, Alyssa Hayden Bendele, EvaMonique Barrera, Ava Camille Barrera, Aaron Cruz Castellano, Hunter Ryan Barrera, Camila Arcadia Barrera, and Lilea Jade Barrera, and 2 great-great-grandchildren Olivia Blakelyn Bryan and Christian Bentley Bryan.



Hilda was a devout catholic and a member of Saint Teresa's Catholic Church in Premont, Texas where she resided all her life. Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. Hilda was gracious, compassionate, generous, and will be remembered for her devotion to her family. Although she was a quiet person, she imparted wisdom with few words. She chose to see the good in everyone and every situation and always had a smile and a hug to give. She had a gentle spirit and a forgiving heart. She was loved by all who had the honor of meeting her.



The family would like to offer a special thanks for the care provided by Cimarron Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Corpus Christi and Opus Care Hospice. Another special thank you to Ona Wishard for her care and attention as a neighbor and friend.



A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Family viewing will be held from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, friends of the family will be received from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm at Rosas Funeral Home in Alice, Texas. Rosary and funeral will follow at 12:30 pm. Graveside service will take place at Premont Cemetery.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store