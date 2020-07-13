1/1
Hilda S. Lopez
1938 - 2020
Hilda S. Lopez was called to heaven on Saturday July 11, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born on April 22, 1938 in Realitos, Texas to Santos and Eufemia Saenz Salinas. She worked for Alice ISD as a paraprofessional for many years. She was a founding member and one of the first employees of L&L Enterprises. Hilda will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed family gatherings and attending all of her grandchildren's games, concerts, and awards. She was a great cook and enjoyed her time in the kitchen. She made the best pastries and will always be remembered for her cinnamon cookies.

Hilda is preceded in her death by her husband Luis C. Lopez.

She is survived by her son, Luis S. "Louie" (Linda) Lopez and one daughter Lynette L. (Juan Carlos) Rivadeneyra of Alice, TX, three sisters Lucia Gomez of Alice, TX, Sylvia (Joe) Garcia of Port Arthur, TX and Irma McDonald of Los Fresnos, TX. Hilda is also survived by her seven grandchildren Luis R. (Anali) Lopez, Lance R. Lopez, Logan R. Lopez, Levi R. Lopez, Evan L. Cordova, Esai L. Cordova, and Emily L. Rivadeneyra.


A viewing will be held on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 11am till 1pm at Rosas Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 1:00 pm at Rosas Funeral Home chapel. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Alice, Texas. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery. Her grandchildren will serve as Pallbearers

A live streaming of the rosary service and Funeral Mass will be available for those who cannot attend on Rosas Funeral Home Inc. Facebook page.

ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
