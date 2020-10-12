Homer G. Salinas, age 68, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his home in Alice, Texas surrounded by family. He was born February 11, 1952 in Alice, Texas to Ernesto and Petra Salinas. He was a 1971 graduate of Alice High School. He was the Owner and CEO of Homer Sure Shot Photography for over 35 years and also during those years he was a printer for Accurate Printing. He then became part of the Alice Independent School District family in the printing department at central office. He enjoyed and assisted in coordinating fun Louisiana casino trips for many years. Homer was a devoted father and truly lived life to the fullest. He loved hunting and fishing and making everyone laugh any chance that he could. He lived for his family and made sure to spend quality time and to make sure everyone felt loved and connected.



He is preceeded in death by his parents; Ernesto and Petra Salinas, brothers; Ernesto Salinas Junior, Amando Salinas, Raul Salinas, and Rodolfo (Aura) Salinas, Sisters; Esmeralda (Emy) Robert, Janie Thorpe, Consuelo Luera, and Librada "Lee" Amador.



Survivors include daughter; Felicia Salinas Gonzalez, Amanda Munoz (Raised as daughter), and granddaughter; Sofia Esmeralda Gonzalez



Surviving Siblings; Roque (Nellie) Salinas of Alice, Ruben (Rosa) Salinas of Tyler, Irma (Zeke) Abrigo of Alice, Linda (Rene) Munoz of Alice, and sister in law Eloisa of Alice, brother in law Israel Luera of Corpus Christi Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will begin on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 from 9AM until 12 noon at the Roberson Funeral Home Chapel in Alice, Tx. A Holy Rosary will be held at 1PM at the St. Joseph Catholic Church with a Mass to be held at 1:30PM.

Burial will follow in the Old Collins Cemetery.



Everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing for everyone's safety.

