REALITOS - Homero Rey Cantu, 76, of Realitos, Texas passed away peacefully rounding by his family on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in an Edinburg hospital. He was born on July 10, 1943 to his parents Toribio and Isabel Garcia Cantu. He was a lifelong second generation dairy farmer who had a passion for ranching, he enjoyed hunting and raising animals on his farm with his family. After attending Del Mar College he joined the U.S. Army where he was a Helicopter Mechanic and was known to fix most of anything with or without tools. He was a very compassionate, humble, friendly, and hardworking man who got along with anyone he met and had a unique sense of humor who loved to laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Toribio and Isabel Garcia Cantu; siblings who passed during childhood, Dorita, Esterisita, Noe and Homerito; his brothers, Humberto, Luis, Noe, Toribio Cantu Jr.
Homero is survived by his love of his life of 51 years of marriage, Norma Elizondo Cantu; four beautiful children, Homero Rey Cantu Jr., Leo (Sue) Cantu, Toribio Alberto Cantu (Alyssa Isabel) and Herlinda Cantu (Rick Rivera); five sisters, Dora Garcia, Leonila Rubio, Olga Elizondo, Ester Hinojosa, Nelda Colmenero; two sisters-in-law, Maricella Cantu and Belia Cantu; seven grandchildren, Ernesto, Luis, Victoria, Tristan, Alberto, Toribella and Toribio.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Talk at 6:30 p.m. that evening. Funeral Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Garza Funeral Home Chapel in San Diego, Texas with a Talk at 2:00 p.m. with Brother David Long officiating. Interment will follow at the Tienditas Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2019