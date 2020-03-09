|
ROSITA, TX - Homero V. " Droopy" Cantu passed away at the age of 76, on March 6, 2020 in a Corpus Christi Hospital. Homero graduated from San Diego ISD class of 1962. He joined the Army during the Vietnam Era. He earned his Masters of Art degree from Sam Houston University and was the agriculture teacher at San Diego ISD for many years.
He also worked as an Agriculture Extension Officer in another county. Homero is preceded in death by his parents Santiago C. Cantu and Susana Valerio Cantu, one brother Oscar Cantu. Survivors include one brother Arnoldo Cantu, and one sister Rebecca C. Davila several nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 5 p.m. and Prayer Service will be conducted that same evening at 7 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego. Services will conclude after the service that evening.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020