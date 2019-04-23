|
|
Hubert Milton Yates passed away peacefully in his home with family by his side on April 18th, 2019 at the age of 93. He was born on December 4th, 1925 in Fort Scott, Kansas to Walter and Nettie Yates. Hugh was the youngest of their 5 sons.
After graduating high school in Kansas, Hugh served his country honorably as a United States Marine during the Second World War. While fighting in one of the fiercest battles in the Pacific Campaign on the island of Iwo Jima, he was captured and held briefly as a prisoner of war. After he was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps, he moved to South Texas and developed a successful career as a self-made entrepreneur, primarily in the automobile sales and transportation industry.
Hugh had a passion for cars, barbecue, nature, and animals. He will be remembered by his friends and family for his quick wit, his warm humor, and most importantly, his kind and generous personality.
He is survived by his two children, John Yates (Jessica) and Sara Yates Morgan (Dave); three grandchildren, Melis Kuris Tumen (Mert), Eren Kuris, and Noah Yates (Aleksia); one great grandchild Aiden Yates and his dog, Missy whom he loved dearly. Private funeral services will be held on May 2, 2019 in Fort Scott, Kansas, where he will be laid to rest with his parents and siblings. His memory will live on through the many lives he touched.
A memorial celebration of Hugh's life will be held at the Stonegate Baptist Church in Alice, TX on Sunday April 28 at 2:30 pm. Funeral arrangements are being coordinated by Mission Park Funeral Chapels North in San Antonio and Konantz-Cheney in Fort Scott, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, donations to the San Antonio Humane Society would be appreciated.
MISSION PARK FUNERAL CHAPELS NORTH
3401 CHERRY RIDGE DRIVE
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS 78230
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019