Idolina T. Garza, age 91, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Alice, TX. She was born in Puerto Rico, Linn TX on July 3, 1929 to Aurelio and Isabel Pena Trevino.
Idolina was a seamstress and loved to garden and tend to her plants. She was a member of the Primera Asamblea De Dios Church in Alice. Idolina was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Sofia T. (Trinidad) Barrera, Zulema T. (Frederico Sr.) Hinojosa, and Chita T. (Arnoldo) Villarreal; brothers, Jose Maria (Margarita) Trevino, and Sandalio (Benny) Trevino; and father of her children, Jose Miguel Garza.
Idolina is survived by her daughter, Minerva "Minnie" G. (Rene) Trevino, son, Reynaldo Garza both of Alice, Texas; grandson, Rene Daniel Trevino of Laredo, TX; granddaughter Emily Ann T. (Kyle) Cyphers of Andover, Kansas; and great grandsons, Aiden Trevino and Zander Trevino both of Laredo, TX.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Friday, September 18, 2020 with a Prayer Service to be held at 7:00 PM at Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main ST. Alice, TX. Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Edinburg, TX.
