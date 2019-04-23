|
LA FERIA, TX - Imelda Concepcion Gonzalez, 77, went to be with the Lord at her residence in La Feria on Sunday, April 21, 2019. A native of San Diego, Texas she had resided in La Feria for the past 47 years. She worked in the medical field most of her life. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Schoenstatt movement and director of rosary campaign in the South Texas regions.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Gregoria R. Molina; her father, Pedro G. Gallegos, Jr.; her second mom, Josefa Cerda Gallegos; and a daughter, Eva Salinas.
Imelda is survived by her daughter, Elvira (Ramon) Gonzalez; a son, Luis Roel Salinas; three grandchildren, Imelda Michelle Gonzalez, Ramon Gonzalez, III; and Ricky L. Gonzalez; three great great grandchildren; her siblings, Rosalinda Molina of San Diego, Texas; Lucy Gallegos of Robstown, Texas; Hector Daniel (Mary Alice) Gallegos of Robstown and Joel (Sandy) Gallegos of Round Rock, Texas; numerous nieces , nephews and other relatives and friends.
The Family would like to publicly thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the 4th floor- South Tower and to Kindred Hospice.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 pm. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, Texas. Interment will follow at the San Diego Cemetery in San Diego, Texas.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019