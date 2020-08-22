BEN BOLT - Irene Monroy Lopez, 62, passed away August 20, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born August 25, 1957 in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico to Andres Monroy and Agustina Vasquez de Monroy. Irene, along with her husband, owned and operated Taco Mexicano in Alice. She enjoyed the days she spent with her family and friends, she loved her employees and she loved her customers. She made her restaurant feel comfortable the moment you walked through the door. She enjoyed gambling, playing the scratch off loteria tickets, and dancing. She will be remembered for her humble character and her love of spending time with her farm animals and her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Andres Monroy and Agustina Vasquez de Monroy; niece, Amy Monroy; and great niece, Audree Monroy.



She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Gonzalo Lopez of Ben Bolt; children, Ronnie Lopez (Nancy) of San Antonio and Melina Lopez of Ben Bolt; brothers, Isaias Monroy of Reynosa, Mexico, Jose Monroy (Maria) of Brackenridge, and Andres Monroy of Ben Bolt; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and godchildren.



Visitation will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. till 2 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. A rosary will be recited Monday, August 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m. that same day. Burial to follow at Alice Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Andres Monroy, Martin Lopez, Jorge Gomez, Ismael Davila, Angel Fajardo, and Leandro Duran Reynaldo.



Services will be live streamed via our Facebook page at Rosas Funeral Home Inc. Masks are required upon entering our facility and during all services.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store