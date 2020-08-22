1/1
Irene Monroy Lopez
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEN BOLT - Irene Monroy Lopez, 62, passed away August 20, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born August 25, 1957 in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico to Andres Monroy and Agustina Vasquez de Monroy. Irene, along with her husband, owned and operated Taco Mexicano in Alice. She enjoyed the days she spent with her family and friends, she loved her employees and she loved her customers. She made her restaurant feel comfortable the moment you walked through the door. She enjoyed gambling, playing the scratch off loteria tickets, and dancing. She will be remembered for her humble character and her love of spending time with her farm animals and her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andres Monroy and Agustina Vasquez de Monroy; niece, Amy Monroy; and great niece, Audree Monroy.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Gonzalo Lopez of Ben Bolt; children, Ronnie Lopez (Nancy) of San Antonio and Melina Lopez of Ben Bolt; brothers, Isaias Monroy of Reynosa, Mexico, Jose Monroy (Maria) of Brackenridge, and Andres Monroy of Ben Bolt; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and godchildren.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. till 2 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. A rosary will be recited Monday, August 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m. that same day. Burial to follow at Alice Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Andres Monroy, Martin Lopez, Jorge Gomez, Ismael Davila, Angel Fajardo, and Leandro Duran Reynaldo.

Services will be live streamed via our Facebook page at Rosas Funeral Home Inc. Masks are required upon entering our facility and during all services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rosas Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved