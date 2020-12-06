1/1
Irineo "Eddie" Diaz Sr.
1950 - 2020
Irineo "Eddie" Diaz Sr., age 70, passed away December 4, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born September 21, 1950 in Falfurrias, Texas to Alberto Diaz and Guadalupe Garza. Eddie worked in the oilfield industry most of adult life and worked in the carpentry industry. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed barbecuing and helping out where needed. He was a devout Christian and enjoyed attending church on Sundays and singing Christian songs. Eddie will forever be remembered for his love of his children and his special bond and love for his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his son, Irineo Diaz Jr.; father, Alberto Diaz; mother, Guadalupe Vela; step-father, Alejandro Vela; and sister, Aradalia Robledo.

Eddie is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gloria Diaz of Alice; son, Iriberto Diaz (Courtney) of Alice; daughters, Iriselda Diaz (Jose Gonzalez) of San Diego and Irica Garcia (Jesse) of Alice; siblings, Rosa Gonzalez (Robert) of Falfurrias, Alberto Diaz (Marie) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Ralph Vela of Falfurrias; nine grandsons, nine granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 1 till 3:30 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a funeral service to begin at 3:30 p.m. that same day. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Iriberto Diaz Jr., Donavin Lozano, Michael Garcia, Jesse Perez III, Luciano Gonzalez III, Mark Garcia, and Angel Garcia. Honorary pallbearer will be Elias Julian "E.J." Diaz.

Funeral services will be livestreamed via Rosas Funeral Home Facebook page. Please like page and you will receive a notification once the service begins. Facemasks are required upon entering our facilities and during all services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 13, 2020.
