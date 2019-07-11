|
|
ORANGE GROVE - Iris Ramirez, age 28, passed away July 3, 2019 in Orange Grove, Texas. She was born November 23, 1990 in Alice, Texas to Jacinto Ramirez and Enedina Gomez. Iris was a beautiful, giving person. She had a sense of humor which she shared with many. She will forever be remembered for her heart of gold and her unconditional love for her children. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elena & Oscar Ramirez, and Teodora Martinez; her late husband, Juan Benavides.
She is survived by her loving children, Juan Benavides Jr., Eric "E.J." Berber Jr., Ava Ramirez, and Laila Berber; parents, Enedina Guerra (Michael Esquivel) of Corpus Christi, Jacinto Ramirez (Melissa) of Alice; brother, Jacinto Ramirez Jr. of Alice; sister, Nikki Danielle Garza (John) of Corpus Christi; grandfather, Robert Gomez (Maggie) of Alice; step-brothers and step-sisters, Julissa Solano (Tino) of Alfred, Bobby Rivera (Mindy), Angel Rivera (Dinah), and J.R. Gonzalez (Melanie) all of Alice; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins whom loved her very much.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with at rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Rivera, Adrian Gallegos, Pablo, Jacinto Ramirez Jr., John Garza III, and Isaiah Garza. Honorary pallbearer will be Juan Benavides Jr.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 11 to July 18, 2019