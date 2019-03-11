|
|
RIOS - Irma C. Gonzalez, 81, was called home on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in a Corpus Christi hospital after a short illness. She was born in Salineño, Texas on March 29, 1937 to her parents, Amando and Belia Cantu. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister who dedicated her life to her family. She was a devout catholic and attended Mass regularly. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, bingo's and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Amando R. Gonzalez; a daughter, Sylvia C. Gonzalez; her parents, Amando and Belia Cantu and two brothers, Albino and Adrian Cantu.
Irma is survived by her son, Eliazar "Elly" (Bessie) Gonzalez of Rios, Texas; four grandchildren, Eliazar Gonzalez Jr. , Darissa Gonzalez, Bianca Ramirez, Eric Gonzales; one great grandson, Brayden Gonzalez; one sister, Olga Silva of Coachella, California; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:30 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at San Jose Mission Catholic Church in San Jose Community, Texas. Interment will follow at the Victor Gonzalez Cemetery in Rios, Texas.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 19, 2019