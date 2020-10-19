Irma M. Castro, age 66, passed away October 16, 2020 in Alice, Texas surrounded by her family. She was born October 15, 1954 in Alice, Texas to Trinidad and Elma Resendez. Irma retired from the Alice Independent School District after many years of teaching American History. She was deeply spiritual and passionate about politics. She was also the family historian and a collector of salt and pepper shakers. Irma enjoyed keeping up with her friends on Facebook. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Trinidad and Elma Resendez.



Irma is survived by her husband of 38 years, Rosendo Z. Castro of Alice; one daughter, Amanda Castro of San Antonio; one son, Ross Castro of Alice; two brothers, Arnold Resendez (Janie) of Alice and Javier Resendez of Alice; two sisters, San Juanita Resendez of Alice and Esmeralda Benavides (Danny) of Alice; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, and granddog Ringo.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 12 p.m. till 1:30 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. that same day. Services to conclude in the chapel.



Masks are required upon entering our facilities and during all services. Services will be livestreamed beginning at 1:30 p.m. via our Facebook page at Rosas Funeral Home Inc. Please like the page and you will receive notification when services begin.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store