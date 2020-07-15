1/2
Irma M. M. Resendez
1939 - 2020
Irma M. Resendez, age 81 died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in an Alice nursing home following a short illness. She was born in Alice, Texas to Enrique and Cleofas (Vela) Resendez on June 24, 1939.

Irma's passion was her personal friendships. She interacted with so many throughout her life. Her other passion was Alice Coyote football. She was a graduate of Wm. Adams High School. Her life had many challenges. We will always remember her for her unbelievable memory. She knew the life story of so many in Alice.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Irma is survived by her sister, Sylvia Ortiz of San Antonio, Texas; two brothers, Enrique (Rosa) Resendez and Roberto (Mimi) Resendez both of Houston, Texas; and numerous nephews.

We thank the staff at Meridian Care for their care of Irma.

Private graveside services for immediate family will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Alice, TX at a later date due to the pandemic.

Arrangements entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary of Alice, Texas.

Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.


Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holmgreen Mortuary Inc
2061 E Main St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-6571
